Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 745,080 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745,080 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $148,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 707,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 89,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American International Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 364,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.65.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

