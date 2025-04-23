Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $149,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 93.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 151,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 309.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $199.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average of $227.95. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $193.03 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $159,593.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,163.67. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.91, for a total transaction of $436,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,808.01. This represents a 20.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,578 shares of company stock worth $795,986. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

