Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 31,028 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 451,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,028 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $124,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $116.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

