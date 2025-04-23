Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,138,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,162,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,486,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $479.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.