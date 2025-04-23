Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $56.54 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,107 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of RXO worth $56,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in RXO during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of RXO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

