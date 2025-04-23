Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,616 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of i3 Verticals worth $17,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $839.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

