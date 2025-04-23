Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $109.54 Million Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 940,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the period. HCI Group comprises 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of HCI Group worth $109,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 796,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,778,000 after acquiring an additional 136,642 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $151.88.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

