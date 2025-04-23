Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for 1.3% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $86,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $247,567.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,706.14. This trade represents a 41.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

