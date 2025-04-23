Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 453,255 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $67,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.20.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.