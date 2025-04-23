Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,236,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195,794 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $30,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.85 million, a PE ratio of 263.18 and a beta of 2.58. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.