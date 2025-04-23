Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 1,452,567 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,567 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.