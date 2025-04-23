Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.88. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 3,288 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.