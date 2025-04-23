Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $210.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $194.71 and a one year high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $287.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

