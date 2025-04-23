Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.1 %

HGV opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

