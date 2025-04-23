Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.46.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $130.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

