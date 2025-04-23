HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average is $250.36. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $199.94 and a 1 year high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

