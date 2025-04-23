Head-To-Head Survey: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 8.66% 5.81% 0.54% Brookline Bancorp 10.51% 5.94% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Brookline Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million 1.02 $2.71 million N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $355.56 million 2.55 $68.71 million $0.77 13.08

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It provides credit, term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, consumer and residential loans, wealth and investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.