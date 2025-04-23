Head to Head Review: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $299.27 million 3.43 -$94.32 million ($0.77) -10.31 CoreCard $57.40 million 2.68 $3.39 million $0.67 29.47

CoreCard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreCard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -31.52% -32.24% -21.13% CoreCard 9.49% 10.52% 8.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Amplitude and CoreCard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of CoreCard shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CoreCard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCard has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplitude and CoreCard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 6 1 2.73 CoreCard 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplitude presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.36%. CoreCard has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amplitude is more favorable than CoreCard.

Summary

Amplitude beats CoreCard on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions. The company's software solutions allow companies to offer various types of transacting account or card issuing program, as well as installment and revolving loans; set up and maintain account data; record advances and payments; assess fees, interests, and other charges; resolve disputes and chargebacks; manage collections of accounts receivable; generate reports; and settle transactions with financial institutions and network schemes. The company was formerly known as Intelligent Systems Corporation and changed its name to CoreCard Corporation in December 2021. CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

