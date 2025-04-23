Head to Head Analysis: Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.57 $105.43 million $0.56 24.35 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Pengrowth Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 6 5 1 2.58 Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $22.44, suggesting a potential upside of 64.56%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Pengrowth Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

