HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473,214 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $60,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,863,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $75.37. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

