HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Decreased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,331 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 8.4% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $172,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 billion. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.