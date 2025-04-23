Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $425,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 19,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.