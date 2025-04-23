Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $280,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

