Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

HLNE opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

