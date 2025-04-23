Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $486.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $56,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

