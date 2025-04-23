Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 2,403 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 34,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

