Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 5,400 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $48,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,567,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,677.96. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Monday, April 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 3,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.