Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 45,158 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 45,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $207,275.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,959,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,747.60. This trade represents a 2.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $96,512.00.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.
- On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.
- On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
