Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 45,158 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 45,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $207,275.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,959,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,747.60. This trade represents a 2.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 23,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $96,512.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 33,531 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.63.

On Monday, April 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40.

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $164.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after buying an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 251,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTE

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.