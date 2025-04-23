Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.