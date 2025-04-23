Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Globe Life Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95.
Globe Life Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This trade represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,529.88. The trade was a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Life
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.