Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 3.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $127.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

