General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,439,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $194,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48. General Electric has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $214.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

