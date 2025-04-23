Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Gartner worth $151,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Gartner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.63.

NYSE IT opened at $401.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

