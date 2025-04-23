Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 73,865 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,536,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $102,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after buying an additional 3,197,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after buying an additional 2,069,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,776,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

