Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 168,084 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,084 shares during the period. Granite Construction comprises 0.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Granite Construction worth $192,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE GVA opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

