Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,531 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.45% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $135,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 97,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 409,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 5,400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

