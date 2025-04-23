Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $396.56 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,066 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.5% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 4.86% of Graphic Packaging worth $396,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

