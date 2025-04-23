Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $179.65 Million Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520,052 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.19% of Commercial Metals worth $179,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,919,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 893,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,185,000 after buying an additional 495,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,754,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 446,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

