Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $163.80 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,675,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $163,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 463,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,550,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $5,840,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

