Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $157.97 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $157,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,923 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 265,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

