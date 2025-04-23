Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical comprises 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.70% of ICU Medical worth $216,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.36 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

