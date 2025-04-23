Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 74,956 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,956 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $123,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,883,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE VAC opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

