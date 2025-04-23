FTI Consulting (FCN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $906.93 million for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.600 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average is $188.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.