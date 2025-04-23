Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Evercore ISI

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Frontline

Frontline Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Frontline has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.