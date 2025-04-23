Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Frontdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

