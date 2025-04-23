Freshford Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 502,374 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 502,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,000. Pinterest makes up about 4.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

