Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$16.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.04.

FRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:FRU opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$14.62.

The business also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.40%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

