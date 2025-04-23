Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pool by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $306.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.06 and a 200-day moving average of $346.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

