First Western Financial (MYFW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MYFW stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
