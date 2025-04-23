First Western Financial (MYFW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2025

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Western Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

MYFW stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MYFW

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

See Also

Earnings History for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.