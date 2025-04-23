First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.89% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $77,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.