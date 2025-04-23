First BanCorp. (FBP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $243.08 million for the quarter.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FBP opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

